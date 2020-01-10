(FOX NEWS) -- Soda and mint -- the two flavors everyone wants combined.
Well, like it or not, Tic Tac has done just that with its new limited-edition Tic Tac Coca-Cola breath mints.
According to Tic Tac, the unique combo will have fans "enjoy a revitalizing taste experience which combines the refreshment of Coca-Cola with the iconic taste of Tic Tac."
Tic Tac, a brand owned by the Ferrero Group of Italy, originally announced the product's launch back in October, but only recently revealed that Tic Tac Coca-Cola will be coming to North America in early January.
This is, unsurprisingly, the first mint made with "the refreshment of Coca-Cola," Tic Tac said in a news release.
This isn’t Coca-Cola's first foray into other markets this year, however.
Back in October, the fan-favorite soft drink announced it would be rolling out its first-ever energy drink, Coca-Cola Energy, in 2020. The forthcoming beverage will be available in both original and cherry varieties, as well as “zero sugar” versions of each.
But Coke Energy -- and even the limited-edition Coca-Cola Tic Tacs -- will likely be easier to find than the brand’s apple-flavored Coke, which was reportedly “super difficult” to track down after its recent launch in Japan.
