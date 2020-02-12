BROWNSBORO HARDWARE PAINT 2-12-20.JPG

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interior painting is good project for homeowners to tackle during the cold-winter months.

Jim Lehrer from Brownsboro Hardware and Paint joined WDRB in the Morning to share some painting tips.

The store offers a new paint wall with over 3,400 Benjamin Moore colors available and a spectrometer that can match any color.

When picking new paint colors, start with a sample or multiple samples, says Lehrer. Choose the sheen based on the room. For example, flat, eggshell and satin paint are best for interior walls, whereas semi-gloss and gloss paint are best for trim and woodwork.

The experts at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint can provide more tips and tricks for painting around the home.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

4858 Brownsboro Road

Louisville, KY 40207

502-897-1591

OR 

9521 US Highway 42

Prospect, KY 40059

502-292-2595

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is a locally owned, full-service hardware store in Louisville, Kentucky. With two locations we have been serving the East End of Louisville since 1960.  They are your local source for Weber® grills, The Big Green Egg®,  Benjamin Moore Paint® and all your hardware needs.

