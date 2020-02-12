LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interior painting is good project for homeowners to tackle during the cold-winter months.
Jim Lehrer from Brownsboro Hardware and Paint joined WDRB in the Morning to share some painting tips.
The store offers a new paint wall with over 3,400 Benjamin Moore colors available and a spectrometer that can match any color.
When picking new paint colors, start with a sample or multiple samples, says Lehrer. Choose the sheen based on the room. For example, flat, eggshell and satin paint are best for interior walls, whereas semi-gloss and gloss paint are best for trim and woodwork.
The experts at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint can provide more tips and tricks for painting around the home.
