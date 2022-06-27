LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Marion "The Duke" Morrison still has fans after all these years.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser discovered a collector keeping the memory of John Wayne alive.
Marion Robert Morrison was born in Iowa in 1907.
His acting career inspired the name John Wayne.
Tommy Duffy from Louisville became interested in John Wayne after watching his movies in the 1970s.
John Wayne's swagger and bravado made a fan out of Tommy.
He wasn't the typical Hollywood actor.
He personified the true western hero.
It seemed like he walked the walk and talked the talk.
John Wayne died on June 11, 1979.
Tommy started collecting John Wayne pieces over the years.
Friends even helped add to his collection.
He even scoured a few estate sales and found rare items.
Now at 70 years old, he still enjoys his collection but wants to pass it on to another fan.
Send Tommy an email (tommykduffy@gmail.com) and ask about acquiring the collection.
