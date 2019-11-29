LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanksgiving, widely known as the feasting holiday, showcases many of the best iconic dishes of the American kitchen.
Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen's Janine Washle is sharing a few ideas on how to take Thanksgiving leftovers and make some great meals for breakfast, dinner and dessert!
Typically, the leftovers are reworked into a few standards like turkey potpie making use of turkey, and leftover vegetables, turkey carcass soup, and sandwiches featuring stuffing, and cranberry sauce. All of these are delicious, but after a day or two, palates become a bit tired of those same old flavors. No need to worry, there are delicious ways to get creative with leftovers.
Combining leftovers with other fresh ingredients, herbs, spices, and contemporary techniques truly reinvents them into new, appetizing dishes.
When you shop for the holiday meal, also have a second list with a few ingredients such as tortillas, sweetened condensed milk, and crescent dough sheets to help transform the leftovers into dishes that are delicious, and tastebud tempting.
The added benefit of converting leftovers into delightful new main courses, desserts, and snacks is that many times we have guests for a few days after the actual holiday. These recipes make plenty of servings to go around, they freeze well, plus, you can utilize appliances like the slow cooker, or Instant Pot to make cooking even more convenient.
Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal
(uses leftover apple pie, or apple pie filling)
Ingredients:
3 cups apple pie filling (leftover apple pie filling scraped out to measure 3 cups, or a can of apple pie filling)*see note
2 cups old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup raisins, optional (use dried cherries, or cranberries instead)
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup honey
2 cups half and half, or whole milk (Or, 1 cup half and half, and 1 cup apple juice or cider)
1 large egg
3 TB unsalted butter
2 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 light brown sugar
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9" x 13" baking dish with non stick spray.
Spread apple pie filling evenly over the bottom of the prepared dish.
In a large bowl, mix together the oats, raisins, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.
In another bowl, whisk together honey, half and half, egg, butter, and vanilla.
Cover the filling with the oat mixture. Pour the milk mixture over the oats taking care not move the oats around too much. Evenly crumble the brown sugar over top. Let set for 30 minutes to give oats time to absorb the liquid.
Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes in preheated oven, or until edges are golden brown, and center is not jiggly.
Remove from the oven and let cool for ten minutes before serving.
NOTE: If you don't have enough apple pie filling, cut up fresh apples to make up the difference.
TIP: This can be prepared the night before. Cover dish, and place in refrigerator, The next morning, remove dish from refrigerator; allow to set out while oven preheats, then bake.
