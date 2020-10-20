LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The East Market District is spreading some Halloween cheer with Nightmare in NuLu.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited the source of the Halloween candy for the event on Saturday, October 24th.
Muth's Candies has been in NuLu before NuLu was cool. They established their candy shop on East Market in 1921. They moved to their current location in 1961 when I-65 was built. Muth's Candies is supplying candy to 18 NuLu businesses.
Kids in costume have the opportunity to safely Trick or Treat at the businesses from 1pm-4pm. They'll gather chocolate dipped pretzels, gummies, Modjeskas and more.
Click here to get connected to Nightmare in NuLu.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.