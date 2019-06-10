LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Lobster season is in full swing and we have an easy recipe perfect for the summer.
This lobster, bacon, mac and cheese goes great with a steak right off the grill & some fresh baked crusty bread. It could also make a great dinner for Father's Day.
Kroger Chef, Paul Dowell shared the following recipe with WDRB in the Morning.
|2-4 oz.
|Lobster Tails
|1 qrt.
|Kroger Half & Half
|4 lrg.
|Eggs (lightly scrambled)
|1 tsp.
|Kosher Salt
|¼ tsp.
|Coarse Ground Black Pepper
|¼ tsp.
|Old Bay Seasoning
|1 lb.
|Private Selection Italian Cavatappi Pasta (cooked/drained)
|1-14 oz. pkg.
|Private Selection Center Cut Bacon
|4 oz.
|Jarlsberg (shredded)
|4 oz.
|Mild Cheddar (shredded)
|4 oz.
|Smoked Gouda (shredded)
|4 oz.
|Taleggio (small cubed)
|½ cup
|Private Selection Parmesan Herb Panko Breadcrumbs
|1 bunch
|Green Onion (sliced thin
- Preheat oven to 375° & lightly grease a 9"X13" baking dish with the 1 Tbl. of bacon grease.
- Cooking the lobster tails:
- Bring a small pot of water to a soft boil.
- Using tongs, put lobster in boiling water & cook for 4 minutes (1 minute per ounce).
- Remove with tongs & place in small bowl of ice water to stop cooking process.
- Remove, drain & slice in half lengthwise.
- Pull meat from each side of the tails, pull/rinse any vein that may appear & cut into small cubes. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine half & half, eggs, salt, pepper & Old Bay. Stir to blend.
- Add in pasta, lobster, bacon & cheeses. Toss well, pour into baking dish & press flat.
- Sprinkle bread crumbs over top & bake covered for 30 minutes, uncover & bake 20-25 minutes, until top is browned & cheese custard is set. Remove from oven, sprinkle with green onion, serve piping hot & enjoy!
