Lobster bacon mac and cheese 6-10-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Lobster season is in full swing and we have an easy recipe perfect for the summer.

This lobster, bacon, mac and cheese goes great with a steak right off the grill & some fresh baked crusty bread. It could also make a great dinner for Father's Day.

Kroger Chef, Paul Dowell shared the following recipe with WDRB in the Morning.

2-4 oz. Lobster Tails 
1 qrt. Kroger Half & Half
4 lrg. Eggs (lightly scrambled)  
1 tsp. Kosher Salt 
¼ tsp. Coarse Ground Black Pepper 
¼ tsp. Old Bay Seasoning 
1 lb. Private Selection Italian Cavatappi Pasta (cooked/drained) 
1-14 oz. pkg. Private Selection Center Cut Bacon  
4 oz.Jarlsberg (shredded) 
4 oz. Mild Cheddar (shredded) 
4 oz. Smoked Gouda (shredded) 
4 oz. Taleggio (small cubed) 
½ cupPrivate Selection Parmesan Herb Panko Breadcrumbs 
1 bunch Green Onion (sliced thin 
  • Preheat oven to 375° & lightly grease a 9"X13" baking dish with the 1 Tbl. of bacon grease.
  • Cooking the lobster tails:
  • Bring a small pot of water to a soft boil.  
  • Using tongs, put lobster in boiling water & cook for 4 minutes (1 minute per ounce).
  • Remove with tongs & place in small bowl of ice water to stop cooking process.  
  • Remove, drain & slice in half lengthwise.  
  • Pull meat from each side of the tails, pull/rinse any vein that may appear & cut into small cubes.  Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, combine half & half, eggs, salt, pepper & Old Bay. Stir to blend.
  • Add in pasta, lobster, bacon & cheeses.  Toss well, pour into baking dish & press flat.
  • Sprinkle bread crumbs over top & bake covered for 30 minutes, uncover & bake 20-25 minutes, until top is browned & cheese custard is set.  Remove from oven, sprinkle with green onion, serve piping hot & enjoy!

