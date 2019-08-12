Summer Minestrone Soup Paul Dowell 8-12-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- This flavorful summer minestrone is great for families or parties.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show how easy it is to make in an instant pot.

Summer Minestrone Soup

Makes 10 to 12 servings.

4 slices Kroger Thick Sliced Hardwood Smoked Bacon (chopped) 
1 largeYellow Onion (peeled & small diced) 
2 largeCarrots (peeled & small diced) 
2 stalks Celery (small diced) 
1Yellow Squash (small Diced) 
1Zucchini (small diced) 
1Rind from Murray's Cheese Parmesan Wedge 
2-14.5 oz. can Kroger Italian Stewed Tomatoes (with juice) 
1-32 oz. Kroger Chicken Stock 
2Kroger Bay Leaves 
1 Tbl.   Kroger Deli HemisFares Basil Pesto 
1-15.5 oz. can   Cannelini Beans (drained & rinsed) 
1-6 oz. pkg.   Kroger Baby Spinach 
1-16 oz. box   Kroger Ditalini Pasta (cooked/shocked) 
As needed Salt & Pepper 
As needed Fresh Grated Murray's Parmesan Cheese 
  • Press the SAUTE button on your Instant Pot to preheat.  Add in your chopped bacon & cook until browned.
  • Add in first 5 fresh vegetables & sauté about 2 minutes.
  • Stir in parm rind, stewed tomatoes, stock, bay leaf & pesto.  Seal & set Instant Pot to SOUP setting for 20 minutes.
  • Vent steam to release & hit CANCEL.  SET to SAUTE, stir in beans & baby spinach.  Cook for 2 minutes, remove bay leaf & parm rind.  Season with salt & pepper.
  • Place desired amount of pasta in each bowl, pour hot soup over top & garnish with fresh grated Parmesan.

Great with hot Bakery Fresh Crusty French Bread!

