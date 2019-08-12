LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- This flavorful summer minestrone is great for families or parties.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show how easy it is to make in an instant pot.
Summer Minestrone Soup
Makes 10 to 12 servings.
|4 slices
|Kroger Thick Sliced Hardwood Smoked Bacon (chopped)
|1 large
|Yellow Onion (peeled & small diced)
|2 large
|Carrots (peeled & small diced)
|2 stalks
|Celery (small diced)
|1
|Yellow Squash (small Diced)
|1
|Zucchini (small diced)
|1
|Rind from Murray's Cheese Parmesan Wedge
|2-14.5 oz. can
|Kroger Italian Stewed Tomatoes (with juice)
|1-32 oz.
|Kroger Chicken Stock
|2
|Kroger Bay Leaves
|1 Tbl.
|Kroger Deli HemisFares Basil Pesto
|1-15.5 oz. can
|Cannelini Beans (drained & rinsed)
|1-6 oz. pkg.
|Kroger Baby Spinach
|1-16 oz. box
|Kroger Ditalini Pasta (cooked/shocked)
|As needed
|Salt & Pepper
|As needed
|Fresh Grated Murray's Parmesan Cheese
- Press the SAUTE button on your Instant Pot to preheat. Add in your chopped bacon & cook until browned.
- Add in first 5 fresh vegetables & sauté about 2 minutes.
- Stir in parm rind, stewed tomatoes, stock, bay leaf & pesto. Seal & set Instant Pot to SOUP setting for 20 minutes.
- Vent steam to release & hit CANCEL. SET to SAUTE, stir in beans & baby spinach. Cook for 2 minutes, remove bay leaf & parm rind. Season with salt & pepper.
- Place desired amount of pasta in each bowl, pour hot soup over top & garnish with fresh grated Parmesan.
Great with hot Bakery Fresh Crusty French Bread!
