LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Nothing is more frustrating than a lawnmower that won't start in the spring. It can cost less than $30 to tune up your lawn mower yourself.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint owner Jim Lehrer shows the steps you need to take to make sure your lawn mower is ready to tackle the high grass.
Always disconnect the spark plug before starting work on your lawnmower to keep it from starting by accident.
Drain engine oil: For most push mowers, you can drain the oil by removing the drain plug located in the undercarriage, or by tilting the mower on its side and draining it out through the oil fill tube. If you have a drain plug: Tilt the mower back, loosen the plug with a socket wrench and then use your hands to remove it. Have a drain pan ready because oil will pour out as soon as you remove the plug.
Replace the air filter: Air filters routinely get clogged with oil and debris, so replacing your filter before each mowing season will help protect the mower's engine and ensure it runs optimally. Air filter cost: $5 to $10
Change the spark plug: Use a spark plug wrench to loosen the plug before manually removing it. Insert and tighten the new spark plug with your hands. Use the spark plug wrench to give it one more turn. Use caution as you tighten so you don't damage the spark plug's porcelain tip. Spark plug cost: $3 to $6
Sharpen the blade: You can sharpen the blade with a metal file or bench grinder, or have a pro do it at a lawn mower repair shop. Either way, you'll need to remove the blade. Tilt the mower on its side and use locking pliers to prevent the blade from slipping. Then, use a socket wrench to unscrew the bolt that holds the blade in place. Cost to sharpen a lawn mower blade: $10 to $20
Replace oil and gas: Before adding oil, make sure the drain plug is inserted. Many push lawn mowers use SAE 10W-30 oil. Use a funnel as you pour and check levels with your dipstick. Motor oil cost: $3. You should always use fresh gasoline because it loses volatility over time and can make it hard to start your lawn mower.
Reconnect the spark plug wire: The final step in your mower tune-up is to reattach the spark plug wire.
Here are some easy tips to save money this spring and stay ahead of your lawn and garden:
Mix your own weed control - Save money by mixing your own weed control products in a tank sprayer or hand sprayer.
Preen - Now is the time to apply Preen and keep the weeds from coming up this Summer.
Weed & Feed - Derby time is the time to feed your lawn and get the broad leaf weeds.
4858 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40207
502-897-1591
OR
9521 US Highway 42
Prospect, KY 40059
502-292-2595
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is a locally owned, full-service hardware store in Louisville, Kentucky. With two locations we have been serving the East End of Louisville since 1960. They are your local source for Weber® grills, The Big Green Egg®, Benjamin Moore Paint® and all your hardware needs.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.