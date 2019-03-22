LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turners Circus presents "Spellbound" for their 2019 spring performance, March 22 through 24.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the performers before their next production.
Talented performers will take the audience through mesmerizing routines.
Turners Circus is a contemporary circus theater featuring cutting edge aerial and circus arts.
The annual spring performances are the culmination of the group's year-round Aerial and Circus Arts Training Program.
Turners Circus began in 1942 as a fundraiser to support the American Turners of Louisville Gymnastics Team.
Over time, the program took to the air and is now a leader in the growing adult and youth circus arts programs across America.
This year marks the 69th annual presentation of Turners Circus.
The Turners Circus "Spellbound"
Friday March 22 - 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 23 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 24 - 2 p.m.
Advance tickets are $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for children.
Ticket prices at the door are $5 more for both ($17.50 for adults and $12.50 for children).
Shows typically sell out so advanced ticket purchases are advised.
