A 90-year-old man recently requested that photos from an impromptu photo shoot be shared to social media in honor of his big day -- and Twitter users say they're moved by the sweet series.
"My father turned 90 and wanted to do a photo shoot to be posted on social media even though he isn't on it," Twitter user Karen Alea explained last week, in a post that's gone viral with over 677,000 likes.
My father turned 90 and wanted to do a photoshoot to be posted on social media even though he isn’t on it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yBb3adEPMY— Karen Alea (@KarenAlea) December 16, 2020
In three cute photos, the birthday boy posed with a piano and hugged his Yorkie. Alea revealed that his dog is named Delilah, his favorite album is Tony Bennet with Lady Gaga, and his favorite books are by John Grisham.
"Can't wait to make a book for him with these wishes!" she said of the hype, at 11,000 comments strong. Nice notes poured in from around the world, even inspiring a Disney-like doodle. One fan praised the pictures as the "most wholesome post on the internet."
If this is not the most WHOLESOME post on the internet 😭😭😭 https://t.co/rvATJvHYLY— Airwrecka Codeine (@ItsEricaCody) December 18, 2020
Omg This is so adorable I almost can't stand it. Happy Birthday to your dad!— Christine Wright (@WrightChrisL) December 17, 2020
Was inspired to do some quick sketches, I wish him the best 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/Oy5p2sNKmZ— Julia🍒🌻 Comms Open (@FancySmudges) December 18, 2020
From there, Alea said her brother explained to their father just how far and wide his birthday bulletin went -- adding that her dad was proud to make an impact during this trying time.
My brother is showing (explaining) all of this to him. My dad told me he knows people are depressed and he’s so happy to make people smile, even for just a minute. pic.twitter.com/JewFVi8i9h— Karen Alea (@KarenAlea) December 18, 2020
"My dad told me he knows people are depressed and he's so happy to make people smile, even for just a minute," she wrote.
To her surprise, even Bennett wished her father a happy birthday.
Wishing your father a wonderful 90th birthday! https://t.co/ESSAkPWdIg— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) December 18, 2020
"This will mean the world to him," Alea told the crooner.
Inspired, other Twitter users posted photos of their special elderly loved ones, on birthdays and ordinary days alike. Some shared similar shots with dogs, while others playfully tried to set Alea's father up.
Is he single because my grandma did the same and she’s available and thicc pic.twitter.com/RjINvPxdnT— Emily Stokes (@EmilytheStoked) December 18, 2020
Tell him to come meet miss Fran. She will be 100 in March. Full of energy pic.twitter.com/9kzOwHOIs8— Katie Lingel (@KatieLingel) December 18, 2020
Tell him my dad says hi. He turned 90 two weeks ago, and he's not on social media either. pic.twitter.com/fnmldyrmOa— Paul the Lesser (@c5813) December 18, 2020
Amazing seeing your Dad looking so full of happiness and energy. Great to see his love for his dog too 😊. Was touching seeing all of the other photos of peoples loved ones. I'd like to add my Uncle. His birthday was in Aug. Held a drive by birthday lol pic.twitter.com/c8vjIUnNrr— HoustonTX224 (@HoustonTx224) December 18, 2020
HBD to your dad, here’s my 82 yo Dad and his 12 rescue dogs at Thanksgiving: pic.twitter.com/NizrNRjla6— Libby Monette (@LibbyMonette) December 18, 2020
As for what's next, Alea said the family wouldn't be seeking any more attention following the overnight hype for her father's 90th.
"Thank you, everyone! There won't be an Instagram or, [Lord] help us, TikTok for my dad," she wrote in a follow-up post. "Just enjoy it for what is."
