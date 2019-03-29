LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- With every Wildcat win during the NCAA tournament come the comments about burning couches in Lexington.
Now, there's a way for Big Blue fans to enjoy a burning couch without breaking the law.
Whole Foods inside the Summit at Fritz Farm is selling burning couch cakes! The sweet treat features blue cushions with the letters UK and flames made of yellow, orange, and red icing.
The post says "Join in the madness with a special order Burning Couch cake from Whole Foods. Make sure y'all call to book in advance and please refrain from burning furniture 😹 🏀 #gobigblue#lexingtonky #catsby90#marchmadness #cakecakecake#basketball"
The cakes were a a big talker in Lexington, as the University of Kentucky men's basketball team plays in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional semifinal game against Houston Friday night.
