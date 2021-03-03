LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Tourism has compiled a list of the city’s attractions highlighting African American legacy experiences.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns more about the Unfiltered Truth Collection.
The Unfiltered Truth Collection celebrates the impact of African American contributions to Louisville’s history, heritage and culture.
CURRENTLY OPEN:
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience:
Guests meet an actor portraying Louisville native and renowned bartender, Tom Bullock. He’s the First Black American to write and publish a cocktail book. 45-minute tours are available Thursdays and Fridays for $20 per person.
Kentucky Derby Museum:
A weekly walking tour focusing on the legacy of African Americans in the Thoroughbred industry and their influence on the Kentucky Derby will soon be joined with actor portrayals of significant Black groomers, trainers and jockeys. Tours are Saturdays at 1 p.m. for $15 per person.
Some of the Black Heritage Tours begin this Spring.
COMING SOON:
Frazier History Museum:
A narrated tour exploring the unheard stories about the significant contributions of African Americans to the history of bourbon making in Louisville.
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage:
The story of Kentucky-born Mary Ann Fisher as one of the first African American women to have a career as a national Rhythm and Blues singer.
Locust Grove:
Learn first-hand what life was like on the 19th century farm as told by the enslaved who served the Croghan family.
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory:
Focuses on the best Black baseball team you’ve never heard of and how they dominated in the face of racism by defeating their opponents, including white teams.
Roots 101 African American Museum:
Black history, culture, and art comes to life in this narrated tour of the Black journey from an African King through the social justice movement of today.
Click here to get connected to the Unfiltered Truth Collection.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.