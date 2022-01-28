MEMPHIS, In (WDRB) - Explore and talk classic cars at the "Caffeine & Chrome" event.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a preview at Gateway Classic Cars in Memphis, Indiana.
Their Louisville showroom is the second showroom for Gateway Classic Cars and opened in August of 2011.
The 45,000 square foot space is attached to the Exit 16 Antique Mall.
Gateway Classic Cars tries to connect car fans with their dream cars.
They have been the World's Largest Classic/Exotic Car Dealership since 1999 with a collection of over 3,000 classic and exotic cars nationwide.
They like to bring car enthusiasts together on the last Saturday of each month during Caffeine and Chrome.
From 9:00 am to Noon, enjoy coffee, donuts, cars and conversation.
Here are the remaining dates for the year:
January 29th
February 26th
March 26th
April 30th
May 28th
June 25th
July 30th
August 27th
September 24th
October 29th
December 3rd
