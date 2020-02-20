LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dancing for the kids.
RaiseRED is the University of Louisville's largest student-run philanthropic organization.
Its efforts benefit the UofL Department of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology.
In the past five years, they have raised more than 2.3 million dollars for research and patient needs.
In addition to financial support, raiseRED volunteers with the Cardinal Crew program have invited patients and families to partner up with a college student for events, parties and mentorship.
Every February, raiseRED hosts a nationally recognized 18-hour dance marathon that celebrates the children & families they support.
More than 1,000 students get involved each year.
This year, the marathon falls on February 21st and 22nd.
Everyone is invited to the Community Hour from 10:15 am - 12:00 pm on the 22nd to celebrate the year long fundraising efforts.
