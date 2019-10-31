LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween frights and scares happen all over Kentuckiana this time of year.
WDRB Media was no exception.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser conducted the 12th annual operation BooFest 2019 in late September.
Dressed up as an devilish creature, he lurched at unsuspecting WDRB employees with cameras rolling.
The results are frightening and hilarious.
The WDRB in the Morning crew had to know it was coming but didn't know when.
Click through the photos of the moments of terror and watch their reactions.
"Until next year WDRB, boohahahaaaaaaaaaaaaa."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.