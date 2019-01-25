LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- USA BMX Bluegrass Nationals return to Freedom Hall January 25th through the 27th.
The 2019 BMX racing season continues this weekend as hundreds of amateurs from all over the country compete, including local rider Zoe Dannenburg.
Fri, Jan 25; Races begin at 5 p.m.
Sat, Jan 26; Races begin at 11:30 a.m.
Sun, Jan 27; Races begin at 8 a.m.
Parking:
$8 per day
$12 allows re-entry
$36 Three-day re-entry
RV parking - $50 daily
Founded in 1977, the American Bicycle Association (ABA) is the world's largest BMX racing organization with over 70,000 members racing at more than 300 sanctioned tracks across North America.
United States operations are conducted under the brand USA BMX and Canadian operations are known as BMX Canada.
