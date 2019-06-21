LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The summer solstice is the longest day of the year, the sun shines longer than any other day.
The Longest Day event presented by Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC recognizes the people affected by Alzheimers.
It is a national movement with the Alzheimer's Association.
From sunrise-to-sunset, the gathering at Ten Pin Strike & Spare, St. Matthews symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with the disease and their caregivers.
The attorneys, staff, and friends of Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC are hosting a bowling party as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.
Many of their clients and their families, and their own families have been affected by this disease.
They have seen the toll it takes on everyone, from the person facing the diagnosis to those caring for them.
The Longest Day is a team event to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association.
The public is invited to attend and donate to this great cause.
