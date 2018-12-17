LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season means gift getting and gift sending.
Many people wait until the last minute to send gifts to loved ones.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by the St. Matthews Station Post Office to find out what it takes to get them to their destination safely and on time.
USPS Marketing Manager Alisa Zanetti gave us some helpful advice on proper package packing, holiday mailing deadlines, package security and Informed Delivery.
The Postal Service set today, Friday, Dec. 14, as the deadline for ground shipments to get packages delivered before Christmas.
The deadline for FedEx is Monday, Dec. 17.
The last day to ship packages through UPS 3-day Select is Tuesday, Dec. 18.
Amazon is also helping last-minute shoppers by extending its free shipping and same-day delivery for all of its customers through Tuesday
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.