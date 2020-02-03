LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hunters Brook Farm gets into the valentine spirit by sharing their miniature horses.
Valentine Mini-Palooza lets you hang out with miniature horses as a fun-filled fundraiser on Saturday, February 8th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
You can play games, step into the kissing booth (with Teke), get your face painted and more.
The special day benefits Opening Gates, the Equine Assisted Counseling and Learning organization.
The theory of equine assisted therapy is that horses are non-judgmental and non-verbal. Therapy is done "on the ground". Riding and knowledge of horses are not issues. It's about the human-horse bond.
This therapy can be an effective treatment for issues including: behavioral, depression, anxiety, anger, abuse, eating, conflict, relationship, self-esteem, and communication.
Minimum donation is $8 per person.
Click here to get connected with the Valentine Mini-Palooza.
