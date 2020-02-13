LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day can be a magical time especially in New Albany.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a magic lesson at J&B Magic Shop & Theater.
J&B Magic Shop & Theater presents a special Valentine's weekend performance featuring Jonny Zavant.
Prepare for an evening of mind bending intrigue with Jonny's special brand of mind reading.
Jonny has performed around the country and the world, from the Linq casino in Las Vegas, to a US army base in South Korea, and everywhere in between.
