LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day puts a lot of pressure on men and women.
Did you get the right gift, did they like the gift, was the dinner perfect and so on.
The day after could be filled with guilt, regret, anger or sadness.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gathered some folks to let off some steam on the day after Valentine's Day.
Bluegrass Karting & Axe Throwing was the perfect place to satisfy an "axe to grind".
Some symbols of Valentine's Day went on the chopping block... literally.
Click here to get connected to Bluegrass Karting & Axe Throwing.
