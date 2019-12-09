(FOX NEWS) -- Well, that’s a big change.
A formerly vegan influencer revealed to her fans that she spent 30 days eating nothing but meat and animal products. She also revealed that the new diet had some surprisingly positive effects on her health.
Fox News reports Alyse Parker, who has over 200,00 Instagram followers and over 700,000 Youtube subscribers, explained her decision on Instagram. In a post, she revealed that she decided to try the Carnivore Diet after hearing about all of the health benefits from friends who switched from being vegan to eating only meat and animal products.
Parker explained, "I had my own fair share of health struggles and eventually reached a breaking point where I was willing to try anything to function properly again."
People on the Carnivore Diet only allow themselves to eat meat and animal products, like eggs and dairy.
By this point, you probably know that I looove trying new things, running little experiments, and diving into challenges of all sorts. Some of the experiments I have run in the past...👩🏼🔬 - 30 days without shampoo - 1 year without deodorant - 21 days of only fruit juice - 30 days without social media - 3 YEARS of not shaving my armpits, not wearing makeup, not using heat on my hair.. Etc. etc. you get da point 👌🏽 Yehhh — some may call me crazy.. 🤪 But I’m a firm believer in experiencing things first hand + getting a real feel for what something is all about before I form a personal opinion on it.🤓😉 The Carnivore Diet first came into my awareness when a close friend shared with me all of the benefits that he was experiencing by eating this way. Coming from being vegan 4.5 years, I was hellla resistant to the concept of eating ONLY animal foods (aka only meat, seafood, + eggs) I didn’t make ANY sense to me. It actually sounded pretty f*cking ridiculous. 😂 But oddly enough, I started to hear story after story from my fellow vegan friends jumping ship, testing out the carnivore diet and experiencing amazing health transformations. I was so confused.🤨🤔 But I had my own fair share of health struggles and eventually reached a breaking point where I was willing to try anything to function properly again. With an online community of 800,000 people ~ many of which were primarily showing up for my vegan related content... I was a bit conflicted to say the least. But I knew I needed to make decisions based on what was in the best interest for my health. I swallowed my pride + decided I’d give it a shot. Full onnn carnivore. I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome, and healthy than I had felt in years. God bless. But also, WTF? My vegan identity crumbled immediately. This past year of my life has been a journey of remembering who I am separate from what I eat. 🤯 In hopes of challenging others to step out of their current perspective ~ I documented my newest challenge of eating only meat for 30 days. Video launches next week. Who’s ready? Comment 🌈 below!
On Youtube, where she elaborated on her experience, many of her fans reacted negatively, with one simply commenting, "This is so disappointing."
Another commenter wrote, "If you had to kill every animal you ate in this video... We all know you would go back to vegan immediately. I've also been vegan for 4.5 years now, no meat for 6. I've never been this healthy in my life, and I have the blood work to prove it."
Another user added, "You should see a doctor after and show us those results rather than you on a scale and your abs. This probably isn't helping your eating disorder."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.