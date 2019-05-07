RONKONKOMA, Ny. (WDRB) -- Freddie Mercury died in 1991, but his spirit lives on in a Basset Hound/Beagle mix in New York.
Meet Buddy Mercury, the singing "Bagel."
"He does Beaglan Rhapsody," owner Glenn Wolfe said.
"And Some Buddy to Love," added Laurie Wolfe.
The Wolfe family adopted Buddy in 2016. To celebrate the anniversary of the dog's arrival in their home, the Wolfes shared videos of Buddy playing piano and howling along to social media.
To say the multi-talented Bagel went viral would be an understatement.
"There's actually people making videos of their beagle listening to the record and singing along," Greg Wolfe said.
And there's Buddy Mercury merchandise: bags, mugs, hats and ringtones. The Wolfes hope money raised from the sales can be put toward a good cause.
"We want to help more animals be rescued and we only have so much space in our home," Laurie Wolfe said.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.