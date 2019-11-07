LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A baseball jersey from Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle is among the featured items at the 16th annual Louisville Slugger Auction this weekend.
In a release, Hunt Auctions says items highlighted at the 2019 event are jerseys, bats and autographed items from Hall of Fame players including Mantle, Babe Ruth, Stan Musial, Willie Mays and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.
- 1960 Mickey Mantle New York Yankees professional model home jersey (Est. $150,000-$300,000)
- Babe Ruth professional model baseball bat c.1928-29 (PSA/DNA GU8) (Est. $100,000-$200,000)
- Ty Cobb professional model baseball bat c. 1925-28 (PSA/DNA GU7) (Est. $50,000-$75.000)
- Harry Hooper Boston Red Sox professional model home jersey c.1919(SGC EX) (Est. $75,000-$125,000)
- 1954 Stan Musial St. Louis Cardinals professional model home jersey (SCG EX) (Est. $50,000-$100,000)
- 1958 Willie Mays San Francisco Giants professional model home jersey (SGC FR)(Est. $75,000-$100,000)
- 1915 "Shoeless" Joe Jackson autographed Recognizance Bond (Est. $40,000-$60,000)
- Important Homestead Grays autographed sheet with Josh Gibson c.1930s (Est. $50,000-$100,000)
Green Diamond Gallery Collection:
The public auction will also include the Green Diamond Gallery Collection from a private collector in Dayton, Ohio. Bob Crotty had a life-long love of baseball and started collecting at young age. In 2007, a private museum and club was formed to feature the collection, which is now on the block. Crotty spent 50 years assembling the collection that includes autographed memorabilia, stadium artifacts, artwork and many items from the Cincinnati Reds including multiple World Series rings. The collection will be auctioned in lots through 2020.
- 1974 Pete Rose Cincinnati Reds professional model home jersey (SGC Superior) (Est. $7,500-$10,000)
- Original Crosley Field stadium locker (Est. $4,000-$6,000)
- 1907 Cincinnati Reds team composite photo by Carl Horner (Est. $5,000-$7,500)
- 1940 Cincinnati Reds World Series ring (Est. $15,000-$25,000
- 1975 Cincinnati Reds World Series ring (Est. $5,000-$10,000)
- 1976 Cincinnati Reds World Series ring (Est. $5,000-$10,000)
- 1990 Tom Browning Cincinnati Reds World Series ring (Est. $15,000-$25,000)
Crotty is donating a portion of the auction proceeds to Tony LaRussa's Animal Rescue Foundation, which matches shelter dogs with veterans struggling with PTSD, brain injuries and more.
Free Appraisal Fair:
Bring your sports memorabilia to Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for FREE appraisals by the experts from Hunt Auctions.
All items will be open for public preview at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory on Nov. 7 and 8 with the live auction beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The museum is also offering a discounted $8 admission on Saturday for factory tours.
Online bidding is available at www.huntauctions.com where you can also see the catalog of items offered during the auction.
