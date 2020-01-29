LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Puppy Bowl XVI is back for Super Bowl halftime with a line-up of adorable, adoptable pooches.
In a release, Animal Planet says 96 puppies from 61 shelters from 25 states will be a part of the annual show on Sunday. There are even special colors for Team Ruff and Team Fluff including yellow and green to 'Bark Blue' and 'Tail Mary Tangerine'. The winning team gets the coveted CHEWY Lombarky Trophy.
Five of the "players" have special needs including one three-legged puppy, two hearing impaired puppies, one blind and hearing impaired puppy, and a puppy with a cleft palate. Fans can vote on the BISSELL® MVP (Most Valuable Puppy), and the Underdog Award will also be handed out.
New this year is the GEICO Puppy Bowl Draft, and cat fans won't be left out. The Kitty Halftime show featuring "Jenni-PURR Lopez." For older dogs, Animal Planet will have the Dog Bowl III on Saturday with more than 60 dogs ranging in age from 3-14 years old.