LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Codfather" is back. WDRB traffic reporter Mike Marshall takes on his annual role of the "Codfather" to help support local Catholic churches.
Mike is a big fan of the weekly fish fry at St. Gabriel's Church, which he happens to attend. But keep watching. He always has a few words of wisdom and the catch of the day.
St. Gabriel's Fish Fry
Each Friday during Lent
Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
5503 Bardstown Road (Just south of Hurstbourne Pkwy.)
Louisville, Ky. 40291
Stop by and ask for the "Codfather" special.
