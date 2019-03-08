Codfather logo 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Codfather" is back.  WDRB traffic reporter Mike Marshall takes on his annual role of the "Codfather" to help support local Catholic churches.

Mike is a big fan of the weekly fish fry at St. Gabriel's Church, which he happens to attend. But keep watching. He always has a few words of wisdom and the catch of the day.

St. Gabriel's Fish Fry

Each Friday during Lent

Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dinner 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

5503 Bardstown Road (Just south of Hurstbourne Pkwy.)

Louisville, Ky. 40291

Stop by and ask for the "Codfather" special.

