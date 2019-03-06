LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany, IN hosts seven Tibetan monks from the Labrang Tashi Kyil Monastery located in Dehradun, India from March 5th through the 7th.
The monks are traveling throughout the United States promoting cultural awareness and raising funds for their monastery.
The public is invited to witness the monks as they work on the 2019 World Peace Mandala, a sand painting to help encourage peace and understanding, created on the floor of the Carnegie Center's front foyer.
The monks will present several programs during their visit, including an opportunity for the public to try sand painting.
All programs are free and open to the public, though a suggested donation of $5.00 is appreciated.
The monks will also have traditional Tibetan merchandise for sale.
Donations and sales proceeds will benefit the Labrang Tashi Kyil Monastery.
Schedule for Tibetan Monks' visit to the Carnegie Center for Art and History
Tuesday, March 5, 12:00 PM, Mandala Opening Ceremony
Tuesday, March 5, Ongoing Mandala Construction until 5:00 PM
Tuesday, March 5, 6:00 - 7:00 PM, "Life in a Monastery"
Wednesday, March 6, 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM, Ongoing Mandala Construction
Wednesday, March 6, 12:00 - 1:00 PM, Hands-on sand painting
Thursday, March 7, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Finish Mandala, 5:00 - 6:00 PM, Closing Ceremony
This will be the third visit the monks have made to New Albany, following trips to New Albany in 2013 and 2016.
The monks are based in Indiana because their tour is in conjunction with the Tibetan Mongolian Buddhist Cultural Center located in Bloomington, Indiana.
