NEW ALBANY, IN (WDRB) -- Viva Art unleashes your creative side.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets artsy in New Albany.
Viva Art, formerly Uptown Art, offers many different ways to do art.
It strives to be a place where people meet, laugh, have fun, and escape the stresses of daily life through creative expression.
Jeanne Winrich has been teaching at the location since 2015.
In 2020, she purchased the business making it 100% locally owned.
You can celebrate with friends, sip on your favorite alcoholic beverage (must be 21 years old) and create fabulous art.
You don't have to be an artist to join the fun.
Instructors walk you through every step from start to finish with no judgement.
Participate in family classes, date-night classes, wood classes or the Artisan Series.
Choose how you want to express yourself.
Jump into the black light splatter room (with brushes, sponges, and water guns) and let the paint fly.
Get crafty by making your own candle.
Start pouring paint and see where the designs go with fluid art.
Make a door hanger or paint a picture.
Find out how creative you can be.
On special days, Tova will lead the class during "Paint with a Drag Queen" events.
Click here to get connected to Viva Art.
