LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Boxes of Love" program helps families have a brighter Christmas.
Unions, community groups and businesses have formed a partnership to provide Christmas meals for 1500 families across the Greater Louisville area and into Southern Indiana.
This morning, Monday, December 23, people gave their time, packed them up and shipped them out.
Each Christmas meal will feed a family of four and includes a turkey and numerous side items.
But it takes dedicated people to put all the boxes together.
Fourth Street Live! became the gathering place to assemble the holiday packages.
Volunteers assembled the "Boxes of Love" to be delivered by first responders, veterans, and union members to needy families and supporting organizations including several local churches and veterans organizations.
This is the ninth year for "Boxes of Love".
A total of 8,450 Boxes of Love have been provided to Greater Louisville area families over the nine years, feeding nearly 34,000 people.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.