LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MLK Day of Service is inspired by Dr. King's teachings.
It's the perfect time to volunteer and give back to the community.
Olmsted Parks Conservancy has organized a clean up day, January 20th 1:00-3:00 p.m., at Chickasaw Park.
Designed exclusively for African Americans during a dark time of racial segregation, Chickasaw Park provided some of the only improved outdoor facilities accessible to the black community from 1930 - 1954.
Consisting of 63-acres, this park made up nearly HALF the park land accessible to African Americans for almost two decades.
The parks were re-integrated in 1954, and legislation was passed to give African Americans the right to use all of the city's parks.
Today, Chickasaw Park today remains a vital asset to the Chickasaw neighborhood and West Louisville community.
Olmstead Parks Conservancy wants you to donate your time and talent to maintaining this treasured and historic park.
Projects might include landscaping, clearing out invasive plants, planting new trees and other cleanup jobs.
Dress for the weather with appropriate footwear.
Tools, gloves and refreshments will be provided.
Click here to get connected to the Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.