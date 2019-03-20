LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - People can vote right now for the final four in the 2019 ‘Derby Burger’ Challenge.
Dozens of people submitted original recipes for the annual competition.
Those entries were narrowed down to the top eight.
The top 8 Derby Burger Challenge finalists are:
• Chimichurri Churchill - Lori Poe of Mt. Sterling
• Asian BBQ Burger - Thomas Dew of Louisville
• CJ's Peachy-Jalapeno Burger - Chris Daniels of Louisville
• Bourbon Bella Burger - Tommy Thompson of Mt. Sterling
• Beer Cheese Bacon Burger - Tereas Latiolais of Lexington
• Foto Finish Filly - Donna Gribbins of Shelbyville
• Go Big Bleu - Scott Wisdom of Louisville
• Derby Burger (Fan Burger) - created by Festival Fans via social media
People have until Thursday, March 21st to vote on the final four burgers that will move on to the 2019 Derby Burger Challenge Cook-off.
Fans can click here to vote for the burger they want to see make it to the cook-off.
The winning burger will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival and sampled at BeerFest.
The winning chef also receives VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, VIP Experience at Waterfront Jam, tickets to BeerFest, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package from Kentucky Beef Council.
