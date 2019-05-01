LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Wagner's Pharmacy has been the go-to restaurant near Churchill Downs for decades.
Wagner's opened in 1922 when Leo Wagner bought Hagen's Pharmacy on the northeast corner of Fourth Street and Central Avenue, where he had worked since he was 14.
Threatened by the presence of another newly opened pharmacy on the block, Wagner looked for a market to corner - and found it at Churchill Downs. He let the horsemen buy their cigarettes and other weekly staples on credit and generated a friendship and loyalty that has lasted for three generations.
Listen has Candyce and Sterling reminisce with third generation owner Lee Wagner and track tour guide Barry Northern about all the great memories inside the famed restaurant.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.