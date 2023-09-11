LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2023 Louisville Walk for Apraxia is scheduled for Sept. 17.
Apraxia is a speech disorder that affects about one out of 1,000 young people each year. Sarah Wiljanen and Amanda Brashear, both coordinators of the event who have family members with the condition, joined WDRB Mornings on Monday to talk more about the incurable disorder.
"Apraxia is a speech disorder," Wiljanen said. "It affects communication and makes it very difficult. I always think of it as your brain knows exactly what to say, but that motor planning, muscle memory, makes the words very hard to come out. So if you think about a kid that wants to say 'I want milk,' they know exactly what they want to say. But the words just don't appear. Some kids struggle with vowels, and that makes it hard. My daughter, Scarlett, struggled with all sounds. We didn't actually hear any words until she was about 4 years old, so that can be very frustrating. It's a disorder that has no cure. But it can be treated with lots and lots of therapy and lots and lots of support."
Brashear, one of the coordinators of Sunday's walk, said treating the condition requires families to make a huge time and financial commitment.
"Most of them have to do speech four or five times a week, and then OT and PT tend to go along with it as well," she said. "And then there's academic problems as well, problems with spelling and reading and writing."
"This is Louisville's fifth year for the walk," Wiljanen said. "'Walk Day' is really a day to appreciate these kids. We call them our Apraxia stars. They work so hard. Like Amanda said, there's so much therapy and time and social aspects to Apraxia. This is a day where we can just celebrate them, families, therapists, their community. You need a lot of support when you have a kid who has therapy, a ton."
The walk happens Sunday at Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park. Check-in is at noon, and the ceremony starts at 1 p.m.
