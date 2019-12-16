LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Stuffed French Toast Casserole can make for a great breakfast on a cold winter morning.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shared this recipe.
Stuffed French Toast Casserole
Makes 10-12 servings
1 pint Kroger ½ & ½
4 large eggs Eggs
1 tsp. Maple Extract
½ tsp. Kroger Pumpkin Pie Spice
1-12 oz. loaf Kroger Bakery Iced Raisin Bread (cut in large pieces)
1 cup Pecan Pieces (toasted 5 min)
1-8 oz. pkg. Kroger Cream Cheese (softened)
1-9.6 oz. jar Murray's Cranberry Orange Preserves
- Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease 9"X13" baking dish.
- In a large bowl, combine ½ & ½, eggs, maple extract & pumpkin pie spice. Mix until well blended.
- Add in the cut bread & pecan. Toss gently & set aside to soak.
- In a small bowl, combine softened cream cheese & preserves. Stir until well blended.
- Pour half the bread mixture in the prepared dish & spread/flatten.
- Add cream cheese layer & spread evenly.
- Evenly distribute the remaining bread mixture over top & flatten.
- Bake uncovered for 20 minutes, turn bake another 20 minutes. Should be piping hot & lightly browned.
- Perfect Christmas morning breakfast dish! Make the night before to save time!
