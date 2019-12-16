LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Stuffed French Toast Casserole can make for a great breakfast on a cold winter morning.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shared this recipe.

Stuffed French Toast Casserole

Makes 10-12 servings

1 pint Kroger ½ & ½

4 large eggs Eggs

1 tsp. Maple Extract

½ tsp. Kroger Pumpkin Pie Spice

1-12 oz. loaf Kroger Bakery Iced Raisin Bread (cut in large pieces)

1 cup Pecan Pieces (toasted 5 min)

1-8 oz. pkg. Kroger Cream Cheese (softened)

1-9.6 oz. jar Murray's Cranberry Orange Preserves

  • Preheat oven to 350°.  Lightly grease 9"X13" baking dish.
  • In a large bowl, combine ½ & ½, eggs, maple extract & pumpkin pie spice.  Mix until well blended.
  • Add in the cut bread & pecan.  Toss gently & set aside to soak.
  • In a small bowl, combine softened cream cheese & preserves.  Stir until well blended.
  • Pour half the bread mixture in the prepared dish & spread/flatten.
  • Add cream cheese layer & spread evenly.
  • Evenly distribute the remaining bread mixture over top & flatten.
  • Bake uncovered for 20 minutes, turn bake another 20 minutes.  Should be piping hot & lightly browned.
  • Perfect Christmas morning breakfast dish!  Make the night before to save time!

