LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and a hearty stew is must-have on a cool, spring night.

Janine Washle from CloverFields Farm & Kitchen shared this recipe for Guinness Beef Stew.

Guinness Beef Stew

Ingredients:

3 TB vegetable oil 
2 lb beef chuck, cubed 
1onion, chopped 
2 cups baby carrots 
1 cup chopped celery 
1 tsp minced garlic 
3 cups chopped potatoes 
4 cups beef or mushroom broth 
12 oz Guinness beer
1 tsp dried thyme 
3 TB all purpose flour 
to taste salt and pepper
 Bread bowls

Preparation:

  • In Instant Pot insert set at medium heat, heat vegetable oil. Season beef with salt and pepper, then add to pot and cook on all sides until seared, about 10 minutes.
  • Add onion, carrots, and celery, garlic, potatoes, broth, beer, and thyme. Put lid on pot, and seal.
  • Set Manual High Pressure to 25 minutes.
  • After time has elapsed, wait 10-15 minutes then either perform a Quick Release according to manufacturer's guidelines, or continue waiting until pressure is naturally released, 20-25 minutes longer.
  • After removing lid, measure out 1/2 cup of cooking liquid into a medium bowl. Whisk flour into liquid, transfer slurry back into pot and stir to combine.
  • Set pot to Saute, and simmer 5 minutes until liquid thickens.
  • Check seasonings, adjust if necessary.
  • Serve hot. Can be served in bread bowls if desired.
  • Refrigerate leftovers in a covered container.

Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen

Hardin Springs Area

Big Clifty, KY 42712

Connect with Janine and Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen on the website, Facebook, Youtube and Pinterest.

About Janine Washle:

CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination.  They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence.

"Authentically from Farm to Table"

CloverFields Kitchen researches and reinterprets many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective.

