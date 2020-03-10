LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and a hearty stew is must-have on a cool, spring night.
Janine Washle from CloverFields Farm & Kitchen shared this recipe for Guinness Beef Stew.
Guinness Beef Stew
Ingredients:
|3 TB
|vegetable oil
|2 lb
|beef chuck, cubed
|1
|onion, chopped
|2 cups
|baby carrots
|1 cup
|chopped celery
|1 tsp
|minced garlic
|3 cups
|chopped potatoes
|4 cups
|beef or mushroom broth
|12 oz
|Guinness beer
|1 tsp
|dried thyme
|3 TB
|all purpose flour
|to taste
|salt and pepper
|Bread bowls
Preparation:
- In Instant Pot insert set at medium heat, heat vegetable oil. Season beef with salt and pepper, then add to pot and cook on all sides until seared, about 10 minutes.
- Add onion, carrots, and celery, garlic, potatoes, broth, beer, and thyme. Put lid on pot, and seal.
- Set Manual High Pressure to 25 minutes.
- After time has elapsed, wait 10-15 minutes then either perform a Quick Release according to manufacturer's guidelines, or continue waiting until pressure is naturally released, 20-25 minutes longer.
- After removing lid, measure out 1/2 cup of cooking liquid into a medium bowl. Whisk flour into liquid, transfer slurry back into pot and stir to combine.
- Set pot to Saute, and simmer 5 minutes until liquid thickens.
- Check seasonings, adjust if necessary.
- Serve hot. Can be served in bread bowls if desired.
- Refrigerate leftovers in a covered container.
To ask for a complimentary copy, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com
Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen
Hardin Springs Area
Big Clifty, KY 42712
Connect with Janine and Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen on the website, Facebook, Youtube and Pinterest.
To get a copy of the recipes featured on WDRB in the Morning, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com
About Janine Washle:
CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence.
"Authentically from Farm to Table"
CloverFields Kitchen researches and reinterprets many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective.
