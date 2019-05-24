LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the summer season.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser & Jude Redfield spent time at Rough River Lake to start the holiday.
Team NBD from Nick's Boat Dock helped keep the excitement going with some wakeboarding.
The young wakeboarders have years of experience traveling and competing.
Keith & Jude tried to match their skills, but no luck.
Between Jude's weather reports, the pair worked on just taking it easy.
Rough River Lake Water Patrol checked in with some water safety reminders.
The big take away from the Rough River Adventure, be safe and have fun during the Memorial Day Weekend.
