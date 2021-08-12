LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Upcoming summer events can keep you busy at Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser experiences some of the featured activities.
The Waterfront Botanical Gardens was started by Botanica, an umbrella organization for the local gardening community that was started in 1993. The mission was to enlighten, entertain, and educate the community about the botanical world. In 2001, Botanica received a trust established by member Helen Harrigan, a local gardener who want to see a botanical garden and conservatory built in Louisville. Helen's gift became Louisville’s Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
Now the expanding space features gardens, waterfall paths, gathering spaces and more. It's the perfect backdrop for local enthusiasts to express their interests through classes and workshops.
You can take part in many of them throughout the summer like:
Yoga at the Gardens- AUGUST 13 @ 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Recycling Nature: Papermaking Workshop- AUGUST 14 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pilates: Love Your Back! (By Strengthening Your Core…)- AUGUST 18 @ 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Yoga at the Gardens- AUGUST 20 @ 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Yoga at the Avish- AUGUST 21 @ 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Ikebana- AUGUST 21 @ 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Beargrass Creek Canoe Tour (Special Full Moon Paddle!)- AUGUST 21 @ 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Blooms ‘N Brushes- AUGUST 24 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chair Yoga: Freedom Through Movement- AUGUST 25 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Click here to learn about upcoming events at Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.