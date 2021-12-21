LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waterfront Botanical Gardens comes to life with a dazzling display of sparkling lights and holiday music.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at the 3rd Annual “Gardens Aglimmer”.
Gardens Aglimmer continues on select nights in December.
Families can enjoy a self-guided tour and a sparkling winter wonderland with oversized illuminated flowers, Moravian stars, swans and deer, a multicolor tunnel of lights, icicle arches over the Beargrass Creek Pathway and a waterfall stream aglow.
Gardens Aglimmer is a family-friendly event that features many hands-on activities for kids.
Kids can write and send letters to The North Pole, make snowflake wands and make handprint holly ornaments.
Hot beverages and cookies will be available for purchase from Khalil’s in the Jingle All the Way Cafe.
Santa in his sleigh and Mrs. Claus in her cottage will also make appearances between 12/2 – 12/23.
Exprience Gardens Aglimmer on December 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30... 5:45-9pm each night.
Waterfront Botanical Gardens,
1435 Frankfort Ave.
Louisville, KY 40202
$10 per person / $15 on peak nights
FREE for kids 12 and under
Click here to purchase tickets in advance.
