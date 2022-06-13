LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Enter for your chance to win a grill at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint. It's the perfect Father's Day gift.
Three winners will be selected. One gets a Weber Genesis E-325s; one gets a Large Big Green Egg and Nest, and one wins a Traeger Pro 575. You have until June 15th to enter. The winner will be selected June 16th. Click here to enter.
WDRB in the Morning's Sterling Riggs, Jude Redfield and Keith Kaiser tried out each grill as a part of a "Dad-Off" competition.
Sterling prepared steak on the Big Green Egg, Jude grilled up hot dogs on the Weber and Keith took the Traeger to make a "land, air and sea" platter of burgers, grilled chicken, and tilapia.
Each contestant also competed for who had the best dad outfit, best dad joke, and best dad advice, with Candyce Clifft as the judge.
Check out how they did in the videos above. The winner will be announced Monday morning and will win the WDRB Father's Day Grilling Champion Grill trophy.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.