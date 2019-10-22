LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- For many people, apple picking signifies the fall season. With leaves changing, and nippy temperatures, traipsing into an orchard, filling a basket with colorful apples is the epitome of autumn. Now what to do with all those apples? Below is a delicious recipe that uses the slow cooker. Plus, with the holidays around the corner this apple pie can help round out the menu.
Slow Cooked Apple Pie
Makes: 1 pie
Ingredients:
Prepared single crust pie dough
NOTE: This is for a small round slow cooker. Use two crusts for the larger oval slow cookers. Double the filling, and topping for the larger appliance.
Filling:
5 large baking apples. washed, peeled
2 TB all purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 cup apple cider
2 TB lemon juice
1 tsp lemon zest, optional
Topping:
1/2 stick (4 TB) unsalted butter, room temperature
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup all purpose flour
Instructions:
Lightly grease insert of a 3 1/2 Quart (round) slow cooker.
Place prepared pie crust inside slow cooker and gently push into place. The crust should go up 2" inches on the side of the slow cooker.
Cut apples in half and core. Slice apples into thin pieces and place in a medium bowl. Toss apples with flour, sugar, cinnamon, apple cider, lemon juice, and zest. Spread out over the pie crust.
Place butter, flour, and brown sugar in a medium bowl, and work together with a pastry blender, or two dinner knives until crumbly Sprinkle the topping over the apple pie.
Cover slow cooker, and cook on Low for 4 to 5 hours, or until internal temperature is 180-190 degrees when checked with a food thermometer.
Cool for 30 minutes before scooping and serving. Cover leftovers with plastic wrap and store in refrigerator.
Tip: After the first hour, adjust lid to allow steam to escape and to help prevent condensation on top of pie. You can also place a clean, lint free towel between lid, and insert to catch condensation.
