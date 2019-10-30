LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Halloween is about having fun and scaring your friends.
The WDRB in the Morning team took a trip over to Caufield's Novelty to try on some popular Halloween customs but there was a twist.
Sterling Riggs went over a couple days ahead of time to pick out the costumes but was sure to give at least one co-worker a mismatched costume. The anchors were blindfolded and did not know what their friends were dressed up as until the big reveal.
The results were pretty hilarious as Jude ended up as Snow White while the other anchors looked like they were standing on top of animals.
Sterling was in a T-Rex suit while Candyce, Sterling, and Jude were the Addams Family.
Elvis, aka Mike Marshall, was seen hanging out with the cast of Toy Story. Mike later admitted that he owns a red Elvis style jumpsuit.
Playing off Candyce's fear of clowns, the finale included Jude dressed as Pennywise with Mike and Sterling in scary clown-like costumes.
