LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – January 29th is National Have Fun at Work Day.
We always have fun at WDRB, but we wanted to share some of our favorite moments like Sterling Riggs splitting his pants on live television, and Jude Redfield and Keith Kaiser having a dance off before the Louisville/WKU football game.
Another favorite is the annual Mascot Bowl Combine. And who could forget Jude "Swayze" Redfield's dance moves.
The fan favorite "Tree Pollen" as sung by Jude Redfield and a Slip 'N Slide outside of Highview Baptist Church.
Every year the morning team plays in a fantasy football league and Jude decided to make a fun video after he one. Keith Kaiser's annual Boo-Fest could not be left out either.
