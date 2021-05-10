LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning plays 'Name That Tune.'
Keith Kaiser hosted Meteorologist Jude Redfield and WDRB Traffic reporter Mike Marshall in a friendly contest.
Armed with a cowbell and bells the group tried their best to guess each song.
Mike was a radio DJ in the 1980's and 90's but so far has failed to even make a guess.
Round 1:
|WINNER
|SONG
|ARTIST
|JUDE
|Do You Really Want to Hurt Me
|Culture Club
|JUDE
|Girls Like You
|Maroon 5
Round 2:
|WINNER
|SONG
|ARTIST
|NONE
|Last Train to London
|Electric Light Orchestra
|JUDE
|Barbie Girl
|Aqua
|JUDE/KEITH
|Willow
|Taylor Swift
Round 3:
|WINNER
|SONG
|ARTIST
|MIKE
|Gangnam Style
|Psy
|MIKE
|(Don’t Fear) The Reaper
|Blue Oyster Cult
|NONE
|Whip My Hair
|Willow Smith
