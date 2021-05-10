L2_name that tune.png

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning plays 'Name That Tune.'

Keith Kaiser hosted Meteorologist Jude Redfield and WDRB Traffic reporter Mike Marshall in a friendly contest.

Armed with a cowbell and bells the group tried their best to guess each song.

Mike was a radio DJ in the 1980's and 90's but so far has failed to even make a guess.

Round 1:

WINNERSONGARTIST 
 JUDEDo You Really Want to Hurt MeCulture Club 
 JUDEGirls Like You Maroon 5 

 

Round 2:

WINNERSONGARTIST
NONELast Train to London Electric Light Orchestra 
JUDEBarbie Girl Aqua  
JUDE/KEITH Willow Taylor Swift  

Round 3:

WINNERSONGARTIST
MIKEGangnam Style Psy
MIKE(Don’t Fear) The Reaper Blue Oyster Cult 
NONEWhip My Hair Willow Smith

