LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13.

Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.

“We are thrilled to extend community access to the top local news brand in Louisville” said Dale R. Woods, the station’s President & General Manager.  “Our investment in this expansion will bring the total hours of daily news to 10.5 hours on WDRB.”

WDRB Mornings will run 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. everywhere you watch - on TV, cable, antenna, and you can stream all five hours on WDRB.com, the WDRB apps on Fire, Apple and Roku TV. 

Candyce is thrilled to bring the show to a new audience.

"I’m excited about extending our morning news one more hour. People tell me they would love to watch more, but their schedule doesn’t allow it," she says. "Now, we can accommodate just about any morning routine: the third shift worker who wants to watch the news before bed, the employee who watches news before heading to work at 8, the person who wants to be informed after dropping children at school, those working out at the gym, or anyone who just wants to sleep in a little later."

WDRB News director Jennifer Keeney says extending the show makes sense for the station and for our viewers.

“Our community has been waking up to Candyce, Sterling, Jude, Mike and Keith for 12 years. They’re not just people who work on a morning show together, they’re friends. Our viewers connect with their chemistry and become part of our team. Being there until 10 a.m. is the right move, and we’re excited to keep the morning momentum going," Keeney says.

The WDRB team has become part of the community in Louisville and the surrounding area, and Sterling says he's thrilled to help launch an extra hour of WDRB Mornings.

"It’s a great honor that people trust us to help them prepare for the day. Our team has been together since 2011 and we pride ourselves on helping people wake up in a good mood, making them smile, and making them feel like part of our family. Now we get to do that for an extra hour," Sterling says. "Why watch a show out of New York when you can watch your local team and learn about what’s happening here in Kentuckiana? I think of it like shopping locally."

Meteorologist Jude Redfield keeps viewers informed about the forecast, but he also tries to incorporate his personality. Whether he's bragging about winning the morning show fantasy football league or dressing up in elaborate outfits for Halloween, viewers count on him to tell them what the weather will be each day.

Viewers also know traffic guru Mike Marshall's laugh is infectious. He's been known to get a case of the giggles as he shares his love of University of Louisville sports or his passion for motorcycles. His "Codfather" blessing during the Lenten fish fry at St. Gabriel's is a staple each spring.

The biggest laughs come during Keith Kaiser’s segments. Viewers know that he will try almost anything. From riding in a rodeo to dressing as the world's tallest leprechaun, Keith is up for anything. His annual “Boofest” scaring employees at Halloween and "Mascot Bowl" on the Friday before the Super Bowl have become morning traditions.