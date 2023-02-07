STERLING AND SON - 2-7-2023.jpg

WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren welcomed a son on Feb. 2, 2023. His name is Sterling Miller Riggs. He joins big sister Crew in their family of four. (Image courtesy Riggs Family). Feb. 7, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Morning's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren welcomed a son a few days ago. 

Meet Sterling Miller Riggs, who was born at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023, and weighed in at 6.5 pounds and 19.5 inches. 

He joins big sister Crew, who is now 2, making a beautiful family of four.  Everyone is happy, healthy and doing great. 

Sterling can't forget the birthdates of his son and daughter.  His son was born on 2/2 and his daughter on 10/10! What are the odds?!

Join us in wishing many blessings on the new arrival. Sterling will be taking a little time off to enjoy his family, but he will be back soon (a little sleep-deprived) and ready to get back to it with Candyce, Jude, Mike and Keith. 

Congratulations, Riggs Family! 

