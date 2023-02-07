LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Morning's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren welcomed a son a few days ago.
Meet Sterling Miller Riggs, who was born at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023, and weighed in at 6.5 pounds and 19.5 inches.
He joins big sister Crew, who is now 2, making a beautiful family of four. Everyone is happy, healthy and doing great.
Sterling can't forget the birthdates of his son and daughter. His son was born on 2/2 and his daughter on 10/10! What are the odds?!
Join us in wishing many blessings on the new arrival. Sterling will be taking a little time off to enjoy his family, but he will be back soon (a little sleep-deprived) and ready to get back to it with Candyce, Jude, Mike and Keith.
Congratulations, Riggs Family!
