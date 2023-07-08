SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- Nitro Extreme Motor Stunt Show is coming to Salem, Indiana next week.
The performances are movie-level productions with car stunts, monster trucks, motorcycles and pyrotechnics.
There are shows nightly Thursday through Sunday with an extra afternoon show Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $10 dollars.
For our WDRB viewers we have a special promo code if you'd like to go one of the shows Thursday through Sunday. There's a free kid's ticket for kids 12 and under with purchase of an adult ticket with promo code 'free.'
And there's $5 off your ticket with promo code '5OFFNITRO.' Click here to purchase a ticket.
