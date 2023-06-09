LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Silver Creek Elementary School students join WDRB Mornings for National Movie Night Out.
Friday, June 9 is National Movie Night Out. In celebration, third graders in Mrs. Feldmann's class at Silver Creek Elementary School performed scenes from famous movie scenes. WDRB's Keith Kaiser directed while Sterling Riggs, Amanda Roberts, Jude Redfield, and Mike Marshall guessed which iconic films the students performed.
Can you guess the scenes? Watch and find out!
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.