LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB Media says farewell to one its original employees.
Production Manager, Dan Boyle is retiring after 38 years.
Dan was hired in 1981 as an engineer and has held a variety of production related positions at the station. He also has guided the station's Thunder Over Louisville calling the shots from the mobile control room.
Many viewers are familiar with Dan's voice as he has voiced hundreds of commercial spots over the years, some of the more memorable ones include Smith's Furniture and Tito Taco.
In addition to his work at WDRB, Dan helped oversee the video board production for U of L home football games. He just recently attended his first game as a fan.
During his retirement Dan says he plans to spend a lot of time with family, fishing, and hunting. As an avid Minnesota Twins fan he plans to head Minneapolis later this week to watch the Twins in the playoffs with his father.
