LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're headed to Churchill Downs on Friday night, there's a good chance you may run into one of your favorite TV personalities.
Keith Kaiser is emceeing Downs After Dark: Saddles & Sneakers.
Gates for Friday's events open at 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy music from local DJs and a sneaker collection inspired by the 13 Triple Crown winners will be on display.
An artist will also be on-hand to help attendees customize their own shoes.
Be sure to check it out and tell Keith hello.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.