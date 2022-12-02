LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!
They are expecting a baby boy in February.
Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother February of 2023.
The card read, "Jude, I made you this special ornament for the Jingle Tree and love watching the entire team on WDRB. Sterling is my favorite. My parents also included a donation for the kids at the Home of the Innocents. It's in honor of my baby brother who is set to arrive in February. By the way, my dad will have to take a few weeks off to help my mom. Sincerely, Crew, Lauren and Sterling Riggs."
This will be the Riggs' second baby.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.